732 Afghans, 32 Pakistan Citizens Return Through Torkham Border

Thu 16th September 2021 | 11:10 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 732 Afghans and 32 Pakistani citizens have returned to their respective countries following reopening of the Torkham border for pedestrian movement.

Deputy Commissioner Khyber District Arshad Mansoor said that Afghan nationals carrying necessary travel documents were allowed to travel via Torkham border to their native country on foot. He said 732 Afghans and 32 Pakistani nationals carrying valid travel documents have returned to their respective countries the other day, says a press release.

Similarly, Pakistani citizens, too, coming from Afghanistan, had been allowed to enter their country through Torkham border terminal.

He said that Pakistani citizens coming from Afghanistan were being tested for coronavirus at Torkham border where elaborate arrangements for testing were made.

He said those pedestrians who were tested positive would be quarantined for a week at Landi Kotal District Headquarters Hospital.

