7,328-acre state land recovered in two years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Thursday said that the district administration retrieved 7,368-acre government land worth Rs 24 billion from land grabbers during the last two years.

Addressing a press conference here at Expo Centre, he said that the administration was retrieving the government and overseas Pakistanis' lands from land grabbers.

He said that the district administration had received 173 complaints from overseas Pakistanis, adding that 266 kanals of land were retrieved and handed over to them.

He said that the district administration handed over their houses, plots and land measuring 100 kanals 7 marlas worth Rs 2,933 million after retrieval from illegal occupants.