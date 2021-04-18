733 coronavirus patients recovered in Punjab on Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 733 coronavirus patients recovered on Sunday in the last 24 hours, reported by the Health department.

According to the data shared by the health department, 181,968 coronavirus patients had recovered so far in 200 public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments across the province.

Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department said while talking to media that 6513 beds were reserved in all government owned hospitals for coronavirus patients, out of which 4149 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1607 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 786 beds were vacant so far, he added.

The Secretary SHC&MED said that in view of the surging coronavirus pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3103 beds in isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2378 beds were vacant.

However, 446 beds for coronavirus patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 309 beds were unoccupied, he added.

In addition, 2769 beds were also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from COVID-19 in all the hospitals of the Punjab government and 1495 beds were vacant while, in hospitals situated in the provincial capital, 906 beds reserved in HDU and 435 beds were unoccupied, Nabeel Awan added.

The Secretary SHC said that the specialized healthcare had arranged 640 ventilators for coronavirus patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 365 ventilators were under use while 275 were unoccupied.

Around 250 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 209 were occupied and 41 ventilators were vacant, he concluded.