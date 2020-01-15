7.330 Kgs Hashish seized, 9 arrested in Sargodha

Police on Wednesday have arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Police on Wednesday have arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said that during continued drive against drugs peddlers and criminals the teams of different police station have conducted raids with their jurisdiction and arrested Nine people and recovered 7.

330 kilograms Hashish, 25 liters liquor, 2 Kalashnikovs, 2 Rifles, 1 Pistol 30 bore, 15 billets and impounded a vehicle ( LEC- 8226) from their possession.

They were identified as: Abid Hussain s/o Dost Muhammad, Rashid s/o Dawood, Farman Ali, Asmat Ullah, Muhammad Ejaz, Muhammad Abid and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started further probe.