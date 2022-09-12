7,349 amateur drivers fined

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) imposed fines against amateur drivers during last week for driving bikes without helmets and cars without licenses.

A police spokesman said that ITP was ensuring to maintain an exemplary traffic system in the city and check those involved in negligence on roads.

He said that 7,349 fine tickets were issued to those involved in violation of traffic rules and driving their bikes without helmets while 1,273 bikes and 34 vehicles were also impounded at various police stations.

SSP (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanveer had appreciated this performance and said that a vigorous campaign of ITP had been launched as per directions of IGP Islamabad Dr.

Akbar Nasir Khan.

He said that ITP personnel had been directed to ensure implementation of traffic rules and regulations irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness, while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said that ITP was utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public.

He had appealed to the parents not to allow their children to drive bikes or cars till the age of maturity.