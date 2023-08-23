RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Around 7,359 persons had been screened for Hepatitis B and C during the second phase of the Local Hepatitis Elimination and Prevention (LHEAP)drive.

According to District Health Authority spokesman, as many as 7,359 people had been screened for HBV and HCV in four Union Councils(UCs)-10,11,14 and 15 of the city out of which 142 tested positive for HCV and 33 HBV from August 1 to date.

He informed that 1,975 people had been immunized against the HBV while two pregnant women were also diagnosed with Hepatitis positive out of total 126 newly detected positive patients .

He said that 20 health teams, five in each UCs were participating in the drive to vaccinate around 100,000 population against the deadly disease.

The spokesman urged the residents to come forward and screened themselves for Hepatitis free of cost.

The LHEAP drive was being carried out in collaboration with the US-based task force for Global Health, he added.