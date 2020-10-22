736 new Coronavirus cases reported; 10 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Thursday were recorded 9,642 as 736 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Ten corona patients, who were under treatment in hospital died on Wednesday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Center (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 91 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,884 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 28,534 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 7,843 in Sindh, 9,639 in Punjab, 4,459 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,406 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,072 in Balochistan, 409 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 706 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 309,136 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 325,480 cases were detected so far, including AJK 3,639, Balochistan 15,738, GB 4,107, ICT 18,438, KP 38,810, Punjab 102,107 and Sindh 142,641.

About 6,702 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,590 Sindh among three of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 2,323 in Punjab among four of them in hospital on Wednesday, 1,266 in KP one of them in hospital on Wednesday, 201 in ICT two of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 148 in Balochistan, 90 in GB and 84 in AJK.

A total of 4,177,270 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 856 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.