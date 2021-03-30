736 shopping malls sealed in fortnight

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 736 shopping malls, plazas, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools were sealed over violation of the corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the last fortnight.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that assistant commissioners had been activated to implement the corona-related SOPs in the markets and bazaars. They were also directed to take strict action against violators besides getting FIRs lodged against those who failed to wear facemasks.

He said that 487 shopping malls/ plazas, 157 restaurants, 36 marriage halls and 56 private schools have so far been sealed since March 15, 2021 in addition to getting 131 FIRs registered against violators of SOPs in the last two days.