UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

736 Shopping Malls Sealed In Fortnight

Sumaira FH 41 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

736 shopping malls sealed in fortnight

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 736 shopping malls, plazas, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools were sealed over violation of the corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the last fortnight.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that assistant commissioners had been activated to implement the corona-related SOPs in the markets and bazaars. They were also directed to take strict action against violators besides getting FIRs lodged against those who failed to wear facemasks.

He said that 487 shopping malls/ plazas, 157 restaurants, 36 marriage halls and 56 private schools have so far been sealed since March 15, 2021 in addition to getting 131 FIRs registered against violators of SOPs in the last two days.

Related Topics

Marriage Muhammad Ali March Market

Recent Stories

Sindh govt launches electric busses in Karachi

1 hour ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of SEC

1 hour ago

Tableeghi Jamaat postpones annual ‘Ijtema’ in ..

1 hour ago

Keep trust in air travel: Emirates to operate spec ..

1 hour ago

FIFA expresses concerns over illegal possession of ..

2 hours ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Changing Attitudes towards ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.