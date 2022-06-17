736,060 consumers likely to get new gas connections in next fiscal year 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Target has been set to provide gas to approximately 736,060 new consumers during the next fiscal year 2022-23 across the country but subject to approval/revision by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

According to official data, the gas utility companies have planned to invest Rs 113,899 million in transmission, distribution and other development projects during the said period. As per breakup, an amount of Rs 27,669 million has been specified for Transmission, Rs 77,484 million for distribution and Rs 8,746 million for other development projects during the fiscal year 2022-23.

The two Gas utility companies (SNGPL & SSGCL) have laid 67 km Gas Transmission network, 3,244 Km mains and 829 Km services lines and connected 108 villages/towns to gas network during July 2021 to March 2022.

Similarly, some 259,212 additional gas connections including 257,644 domestic, 1473 commercial and 95 industrial were provided across the country during the said period.

The indigenous supply of natural gas witnessed a decline of around 5 per cent and its contribution recorded at 33.1 per cent in the total Primary energy supply mix of the country.

The available statistics for July-March FY2022 indicate that Pakistan has an extensive gas network of over 13,513 KM transmission,155,679KM distribution and 41,231KM services gas pipelines to cater the requirement of millions of consumers.

The number of consumer has increased from 10.3 million to more than 10.7 million across the country. The government's policies to enhance indigenous gas production to meet increasing demand of energy in the country proved effective.

At present, the capacity of two Floating Re-gasification Storage Units (FRSU) to Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) is 1200 MMCFD. RLNG is being imported to bridge the widening gap between demand and supply of gas in the country. \395