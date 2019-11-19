UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

737 Drug Peddlers Arrested In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 10:10 PM

737 drug peddlers arrested in Lahore

Lahore Police in continuation of its crackdown against drug peddlers around the educational institutions in the city, arrested as many as 737 accused persons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Lahore Police in continuation of its crackdown against drug peddlers around the educational institutions in the city, arrested as many as 737 accused persons.

As per details, the police registered 713 cases against the arrested accused including City Division Police 148, Cantt Division 133, Civil Lines Division 60, Sadar Division 154, Iqbal Town Division 94 whereas Model Town Division Police 124 during their crackdown.

Police also recovered more than 248kg charas, 963 gram heroin, 400.5 gram ICE, more than 24 kg opium, 1240 intoxicating capsules, more than 11kg 'bhang' and 6414 liters of liquor from the arrested criminals.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

'Islam teaches balance in every day matters'

42 seconds ago

Punjabi language most sustainable: Augustine

50 seconds ago

Baghdadi Death Unlikely to Impact IS Ability to Re ..

53 seconds ago

Hazara Motorway to boost to tourism: Uzma Jadon

55 seconds ago

Two Prison Guards Monitoring Epstein Charged With ..

4 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Mentioned Burisma to Trump in July 25 Ca ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.