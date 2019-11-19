737 drug peddlers arrested in Lahore

Lahore Police in continuation of its crackdown against drug peddlers around the educational institutions in the city, arrested as many as 737 accused persons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) : Lahore Police in continuation of its crackdown against drug peddlers around the educational institutions in the city, arrested as many as 737 accused persons.

As per details, the police registered 713 cases against the arrested accused including City Division Police 148, Cantt Division 133, Civil Lines Division 60, Sadar Division 154, Iqbal Town Division 94 whereas Model Town Division Police 124 during their crackdown.

Police also recovered more than 248kg charas, 963 gram heroin, 400.5 gram ICE, more than 24 kg opium, 1240 intoxicating capsules, more than 11kg 'bhang' and 6414 liters of liquor from the arrested criminals.