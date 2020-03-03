738 suspects including 114 POs arrested, arms seized in Lakki

The district police have arrested 738 suspects including 114 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) in various search and strike operations under National Action Plan (NAP) in the month of February 2020

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The district police have arrested 738 suspects including 114 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) in various search and strike operations under National Action Plan (NAP) in the month of February 2020.

The monthly report issued by district police stated that the arrested accused were required to the police in various criminal cases like murders, attempt to murders, decoities and robberies etc.

The police during the snap checking police checked the record of 1200 suspected persons and recovered huge quantity of arms and ammunition and narcotics.

The seized weapons included 21 Kalashnikov, three Kalakov, 10 rifles, 25 guns 79 pistols, 1776 rounds, 720 gram hashish, 5867 gram heroin, 300 gram ice and four bottle liquor from their possession.

The District Police Officer said that the police were performing its duty for the protection of law abiding citizen with utmost honesty and professional zeal. He said that no compromise would be made on the lives and property of the people in the district. The police would utilize its best capabilities for the elimination of crime from the district.