738 vehicle theft cases registered in Capital during last 3 years: Senate told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday informed the Senate that a total number of 738 cases of vehicle theft were registered within Islamabad during the last three years (January 1,2017 to December 31,2019).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday informed the Senate that a total number of 738 cases of vehicle theft were registered within Islamabad during the last three years (January 1,2017 to December 31,2019).

Giving the details, he said out of these, 330 vehicles were recovered and 435 accused persons were arrested involved in these cases.

He said after completion of investigation, challan against the accused persons were sent to the trial courts where they were facing trial.

To another question, the minister said since the establishment of the present government, a continuous campaign had been launched against the beggary by ICT Police which was still continuing till date. During the last year, a total numbers of 108 criminal cases registered. Challans against them were sent to the trial court for further proceedings, he added.

He said 2294 male children, 1329 female children were sent to Edhi Home and 130 male/female children were sent to child protection centre.

He said the accused persons were awarded punishment of fine to Rs 120900/- during the said period.

The ICT Police had taken various steps to eradicate beggary in Islamabad. Within ICT, 02 Anti-Beggary Squad had been established to apprehend the beggars including the minor children loitering in the area of Federal Capital at various points.

These squad were comprising of 02 Upper subordinate 06 Jawans and 02 Lady Constables under the personal supervision of DSP/Rescue-15, Islamabad.

He said the patrolling system had been revamped and the SHO's of all the Police Stations within ICT had been strictly directed to utilize their mobiles as well as staff from Rescue-15 to curb this menace.

A rational number of Nakabandi Points had been established on various key points of ICT which were functioning round the clock. Proper Nakabandi of all exit and entry points of Islamabad were also being held randomly along-with other places at different venues and times.

It is further mentioned that a control room had also been furnished at Rescue-15 under the supervision of a gazette officer and progress regarding the performance of Nakas was being monitored on daily basis.

The minister said special instructions had been given to all Nakabandi Points to keep an eye upon the professionals who bring the small children in vehicles for beggary within Islamabad.

Officials from Special Branch had also been deployed at different Markets/Places in civvies to eliminate this social evil.

He said for the elimination / control of beggary, the concerned Zonal SP and supervisory duty Magistrates were directly supervising the campaign against this social evil.