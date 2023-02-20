738,000 saplings to be planted during spring season

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Forest department Sargodha set a target of planting 738,000 saplings for spring season from January 1 to June 30, 2023 in the district.

Taking to APP here on Monday, District Forest Officer Nisarul Haq said the forest department would provide 480,000 saplings to Defence institutions, 40,000 saplings to other government departments and 218,000 saplings would be provided for tree plantation at private lands during the spring season.

Talking about tree-plantation target achieved so far, he said that a total of 30,000 saplings had been planted at defence institution, 4450 saplings planted at government departments in the district and 70,400 saplings at private lands.

DFO Nisarul Haq said the forest department was striving hard to achieve100 per cent target within the stipulated period.