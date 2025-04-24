738,846 children vaccinated during ongoing anti-polio drive

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Syed Hassan Raza said that the five-day national anti-polio campaign was successfully underway in the district.

During the first three days,so far 738,846 children under the age of five were administered polio drops.

While chairing polio review committee meeting,the Deputy Commissioner directed the Assistant Commissioners of the four tehsils and the local authorities of the Primary and Secondary Health Department to trace and vaccinate the missing children at all costs and ensure that no child was left out of the polio vaccination program.

He said that no effort will be spared to achieve 100 percent results of this campaign, which aims to make Pakistan a polio-free country and eradicate this deadly disease.

On the occasion, the DHO and Deputy DHOs gave a detailed briefing to the Deputy Commissioner about the progress of the ongoing national anti-polio campaign.