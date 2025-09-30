73pc Cervical Cancer Vaccination Target Achieved So Far
Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) District Health Officer Dr Shahzad Gull said that a target to administer Cervical Cancer vaccination to 272,041 girls aged from nine years to fourteen years old is set in Sargodha district and so far 73pc was achieved.
Talking to APP on Tuesday, he said that 234 teams were constituted for administering the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to the girls.
DHO Dr Shahzad Gull said that vaccination teams administering the vaccine by visiting the government schools and community centers and vaccinated to 209,441 girls of age nine years to fourteen years old.
He hoped that set target for administering cervical cancer would be achieved till the last date of the campaign.
“From next year 2026 the cervical cancer would be start as like polio vaccination,” he said.
He noted that cervical cancer is the second leading cause of death among women after breast cancer and often becomes untreatable once diagnosed.
