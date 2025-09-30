Open Menu

73pc Cervical Cancer Vaccination Target Achieved So Far

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 03:40 PM

73pc cervical cancer vaccination target achieved so far

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) District Health Officer Dr Shahzad Gull said that a target to administer Cervical Cancer vaccination to 272,041 girls aged from nine years to fourteen years old is set in Sargodha district and so far 73pc was achieved.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, he said that 234 teams were constituted for administering the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to the girls.

DHO Dr Shahzad Gull said that vaccination teams administering the vaccine by visiting the government schools and community centers and vaccinated to 209,441 girls of age nine years to fourteen years old.

He hoped that set target for administering cervical cancer would be achieved till the last date of the campaign.

“From next year 2026 the cervical cancer would be start as like polio vaccination,” he said.

He noted that cervical cancer is the second leading cause of death among women after breast cancer and often becomes untreatable once diagnosed.

Recent Stories

World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean ..

World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean States sign Partnership Agree ..

19 minutes ago
 UAE takes part in International Astronautical Cong ..

UAE takes part in International Astronautical Congress 2025

49 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost i ..

Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost investment

1 hour ago
 Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorro ..

Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s c ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..

2 hours ago
 Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by ..

Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces

2 hours ago
At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide bl ..

At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Science ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..

2 hours ago
 Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza afte ..

Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King ..

Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..

3 hours ago
 PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues ..

PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..

3 hours ago
 Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation wi ..

Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan