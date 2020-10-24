UrduPoint.com
73rd Founding Day Of Azad Jammu And Kashmir State Being Observed Today

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 02:30 PM

73rd Founding Day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir state being observed today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :The 73rd Founding Day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir state is being observed today (Saturday) with a renewed pledge to continue struggle until liberation of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and accession of the whole territory to Pakistan.

The day is being observed with simplicity following threats of Covid-19. It is a public holiday throughout the state.

All three radio stations of Azad Jammu and Kashmir are airing special programme to highlight significance of the Founding Day.

Meanwhile, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has called upon the United Nations to play its leading role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute and implement its resolutions for establishing durable and everlasting peace in the region.

In his message to mark the 73rd founding day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir state, he said India's expansionist designs have not only jeopardized peace of the entire region but would trigger another human tragedy.

He said the main objective behind the establishment of Azad Kashmir government was the liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

