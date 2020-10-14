73rd Founding Day of Emergence of AJK government to be celebrated on Oct 24

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir brisk preparations have been kicked off to celebrate the 73rd Founding Day of Emergence of AJK government on October 24, with renewal of pledge to continue Kashmir freedom struggle till it reaches to its logical end.Besides to lend all of due contributions for the progress and prosperity of the liberated territory

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) : In Azad Jammu & Kashmir brisk preparations have been kicked off to celebrate the 73rd Founding Day of Emergence of AJK government on October 24, with renewal of pledge to continue Kashmir freedom struggle till it reaches to its logical end.Besides to lend all of due contributions for the progress and prosperity of the liberated territory.

This year the anniversary of the emergence of the AJK government is being observed when India, through her shameful, forced, sinister unlawful act of the black day of August 5, last year, scrapped the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir through abrogating article 370 and 35-A of her own constitution by blatantly defying the United Nations Resolutions on Kashmir which determine the grant of right of self determination to the people of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir state through a free and fair plebiscite granting Kashmiris the above right to decide about their destiny, official sources said.

The Founding Day of AJK government is observed every year to celebrate the founding anniversary of Azad Jammu Kashmir government formed this day 73 years ago on October 24, 1947 after the AJK territory was liberated by the valiant sons of the soil from the clutches of the India-backed despotic Dogra rule.

Elaborating the programs scheduled for simple celebrations to observe the day in Azad Jammu Kashmir, official sources told APP here on Wednesday that special ceremonies will be held in all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate the day with simplicity.

Speakers will highlight the historic significance of the founding day. Besides 'Fateha' will be offered for the Kashmiri martyrs besides offering special prayers for the early success of the Jammu & Kashmir freedom movement.

Since the Kashmiris struggle for freedom in occupied Jammu and Kashmir has reached at climax amidst the pro freedom and anti india street agitation across the bleeding locked down occupied Jammu Kashmir state ( for past one year and 02 months) and the reign of state terrorism unleashed by the indian occupational forces for the last 72 years, the government in the liberated territory (AJK) was being prepared for chalking out special programs to observe the foundation anniversary.

AJK government's founding day anniversary will be observed with prime focus to elaborate the due role of this base camp of the Kashmir freedom movement for raising the kashmiris indigenous struggle for freedom at international level besides to reiterated complete solidarity with the people of the occupied Jammu Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian clutches.