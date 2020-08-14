73rd Independence Day observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The Independence Day of Pakistan was observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day at the Islamia University here on Friday.

The day began with Quran khawani and prayers for martyrs who sacrificed their lives for motherland and for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr.

Athar Mahboob hoisted the flag in a dignified ceremony at Abbasia Campus attended by faculty members, staff and students.

On this occasion, VC said that today is the most important day in our national history. This was the day when the Muslims of South Asia were blessed with freedom and a new Muslim country Pakistan emerged on the map of the world.

On this occasion a ceremony to distribute shields and certificates among faculty members and students for showing performance in co-curricular activities was also held at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall.