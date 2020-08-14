UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

73rd Independence Day Observed As Kashmir Solidarity Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 01:20 PM

73rd Independence Day observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The Independence Day of Pakistan was observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day at the Islamia University here on Friday.

The day began with Quran khawani and prayers for martyrs who sacrificed their lives for motherland and for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr.

Athar Mahboob hoisted the flag in a dignified ceremony at Abbasia Campus attended by faculty members, staff and students.

On this occasion, VC said that today is the most important day in our national history. This was the day when the Muslims of South Asia were blessed with freedom and a new Muslim country Pakistan emerged on the map of the world.

On this occasion a ceremony to distribute shields and certificates among faculty members and students for showing performance in co-curricular activities was also held at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Martyrs Shaheed Progress Independence Muslim Asia

Recent Stories

Inzema-ul-Haq backs Fawad Alam for ‘comeback’

29 minutes ago

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in be ..

30 minutes ago

Wasim Akram says who does not love his country doe ..

45 minutes ago

UN chief welcomes joint statement by US, UAE and I ..

56 minutes ago

Hurriyat leaders receive ‘Nishan-e-Pakistan’ o ..

1 hour ago

Rafia Zeeshan’s song for Independence Day: Dil T ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.