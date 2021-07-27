UrduPoint.com
73rd Martyrdom Anniversary Of First Nishan-e-Haider Recipient Capt Raja Sarwar Observed: ISPR

Sumaira FH 30 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 03:38 PM

The 73rd martyrdom anniversary of the first recipient of Nishan-e-Haider Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed was observed on Tuesday with full honour and the martyr was paid tribute for his supreme sacrifice and unflinching resolve for the motherland

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The 73rd martyrdom anniversary of the first recipient of Nishan-e-Haider Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed was observed on Tuesday with full honour and the martyr was paid tribute for his supreme sacrifice and unflinching resolve for the motherland.

A wreath laying ceremony was held at the martyr's village Sanghori, Gujar Khan to pay tribute to brave soldier, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Major General Shahid Nazir, laid floral wreath and offered Fateha on behalf of Chief of Army staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, who demonstrated indomitable courage and valor in defence of motherland, embraced Shahadat at Tilpatra (Azad Kashmir) in 1948, it added.

He holds the distinction of being the first recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, Pakistan's highest military award.

