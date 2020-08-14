73th independence day celebrated in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, 73rd Independence Day celebrated in Multan with jubilation to rejoice the feeling of living in a free and independent state.

Different ceremonies were organized by district administration, political parties, NGOs and individuals to celebrate the independence, however, the main ceremony was organized by district administration at Deputy Commissioner office in which Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, Advisor to CM Punjab Javed Akhtar Insari, MNA Ahmed Hussain Dehar, MPA Nadeem Qureshi, MPA Sabeen Gul, Qasim Khan Langah, Waseem Khan Badozai, District President PTI Khalid Javed Warraich, Commissioner Shan-Ul-Haq, DC Aamir Khattak, CPO Hassan Raza Khan, Chairman MDA Mian Jameel Ahmed, officers of all department and people from all walks of life were participated.

The participants were carrying national flags of Pakistan and Kashmir. The parliamentarians and regional officers hoisted the national flag.

One minute silence was observed before 9 am and national anthem was played for the participants.

On the other hand, Independence day ceremony was also organized at WASA Headquarters Shamsabad where special prayers were made for prosperity, development and stability of the country.

Managing Director WASA Mushtaq Ahmed Khan distributed sweets among the participants of the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, MD WASA said that independence was a blessing of Almighty Allah.

He paid tribute to martyrs of the Pakistan Movement who sacrificed their lives for this purpose.

Another ceremony was organized by Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) where Director CCRI Dr Zahid Mahmood hoisted the national flag and inaugurated the ceremony.

Dr Zahid Mahmood said that department would play its role for progress of the country. He said that the independent state had been achieved after rendering thousands of sacrifices and urged to masses to be united for protection and stability of the country.

On this occasion, special prayers were made for people of Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and other Muslim countries facing hardships in their independence.

Director CCRI also planted a sapling in the office and inaugurated the plantation campaign.

The city was decorated with colourful lights and flags. The waste management company sprinkled water at all roads of the city while special cleanliness operation was also launched.