73th Jashan e Azadi Gilgit Baltistan celebrated with traditional zest and zeal

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :The 73th Independence Day of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has been celebrated with traditional zeal and enthusiasm today.

On November 1, 1947, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan had revolted against Dogra Raj and liberated 72,000 square kilometres of geo-strategically located land and merged into Pakistan.

Regarding this day special programs functions were held across GB.

The main ceremony was held at helipad ground FCNA Gilgit where Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan who consecutively second time attended the ceremony was the Chief Guest on the occasion.Beside him Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Ameen Gandapour, Governor GB Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, caretaker Chief Minister Mir Afzal Khan, leadership for military and civil Bureaucracy, members from civil society, students from various schools were present on the occasion.

Another main function was held at yadgar-e-shohada Chinar bagh Gilgit where Prime Minister Imran Khan laid floral wreath and offer Fatiha.

Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jala Hussain, Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Afzal Khan along with civil and military officials and GB war veterans attended the flag-hoisting ceremony at Chinar Bagh Gilgit.