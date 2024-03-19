74 arrested, 103 cases registered over profiteering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The district administration has intensified price control measures following the Chief Minister’s directives and conducted raids at 2,580 points resulting in the arrest of 74 violators during the last 24 hours.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told media here on Tuesday that the price control magistrates imposed hefty fines on 295 shopkeepers and sealed three sale points. Around 103 individuals are facing cases over profiteering.

In an effort to ensure the sale of essential commodities at prescribed rates, stringent monitoring is underway across the city and price control magistrates are conducting rigorous operations.

A total of 40,742 locations were inspected and 46 points were sealed during the last month, while 1,021 individuals were arrested over profiteering and a fine was also imposed on 3,782 shopkeepers. Cases were also registered against 1,457 individuals.

The DC emphasized zero tolerance on profiteering as per directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and urged price control magistrates to remain proactive. Rafia Haider also advised the public to check prices on the price check App before making purchases and in case of any profiteering, contact Punjab Chief Minister Helpline or tag them on social media.