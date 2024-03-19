74 Arrested, 103 Cases Registered Over Profiteering
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The district administration has intensified price control measures following the Chief Minister’s directives and conducted raids at 2,580 points resulting in the arrest of 74 violators during the last 24 hours.
Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told media here on Tuesday that the price control magistrates imposed hefty fines on 295 shopkeepers and sealed three sale points. Around 103 individuals are facing cases over profiteering.
In an effort to ensure the sale of essential commodities at prescribed rates, stringent monitoring is underway across the city and price control magistrates are conducting rigorous operations.
A total of 40,742 locations were inspected and 46 points were sealed during the last month, while 1,021 individuals were arrested over profiteering and a fine was also imposed on 3,782 shopkeepers. Cases were also registered against 1,457 individuals.
The DC emphasized zero tolerance on profiteering as per directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and urged price control magistrates to remain proactive. Rafia Haider also advised the public to check prices on the price check App before making purchases and in case of any profiteering, contact Punjab Chief Minister Helpline or tag them on social media.
Recent Stories
Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President
Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties
Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award
US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil
Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London
New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians
Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..
Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sanitation drive reviewed16 seconds ago
-
Food and drinks business man follow the rules of safety D.G Food Authority19 seconds ago
-
PHA to distribute free plants on ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’22 seconds ago
-
MNA Khan Muhammad condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan40 seconds ago
-
6,000 adulterated milk destroyed43 seconds ago
-
DC visits Ramzan Bazaar10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan highly values its ties with Bahrain: President10 minutes ago
-
DC visits fruit and vegetable market11 minutes ago
-
Federal Board announces implementation of national curriculum from academic year 202411 minutes ago
-
Spoiled meat seized, fines imposed21 minutes ago
-
About 75 per cent Negahban package distributed in Rajanpur21 minutes ago
-
Five gangsters held21 minutes ago