UrduPoint.com

74 ASIs, 23 Constables Promoted In Lahore

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2023 | 10:06 PM

74 ASIs, 23 constables promoted in Lahore

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that 74 ASIs and 23 constables of the Lahore police have been promoted to the next ranks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that 74 ASIs and 23 constables of the Lahore police have been promoted to the next ranks.

According to details, a promotion board meeting was held under the chair of CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana. SSP (Operations) Sohaib Ashraf, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, and SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry attended the meeting.

Orders for the promotion of 74 ASIs to sub-inspectors and 23 constables to head constables were issued.

The promoted staff belong to various units of Lahore police including operations, Investigation Wings, and Security Division.

During the promotion board, 160 cases of ASI promotions and 64 cases of constable promotions were reviewed.

Notifications for the promotion to the next ranks of the 74 ASIs and 23 constables were issued.

The CCPO congratulated the promoted police personnel and hoped that this would bring further improvement in service delivery.

Related Topics

Lahore Police

Recent Stories

After attacking defence installations, Imran beggi ..

After attacking defence installations, Imran begging for US help: Atta Tarar

4 minutes ago
 BISE Larkana HSC part I & II annual exams-2023 sta ..

BISE Larkana HSC part I & II annual exams-2023 start on May 22, 2023

2 minutes ago
 Around one-fourth of 582 feeders of 11KV spread to ..

Around one-fourth of 582 feeders of 11KV spread to 250 kilometers: CEO HESCO

2 minutes ago
 French Embassy to enhance educational opportunitie ..

French Embassy to enhance educational opportunities for Pak's youth in France: A ..

2 minutes ago
 Biden to Hold Bilateral Meeting With Zelenskyy in ..

Biden to Hold Bilateral Meeting With Zelenskyy in Hiroshima on Sunday - White Ho ..

2 minutes ago
 Chairman CDA announces allotment of land for Centr ..

Chairman CDA announces allotment of land for Central office of IIA, Islamabad In ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.