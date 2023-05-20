74 ASIs, 23 constables promoted in Lahore

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that 74 ASIs and 23 constables of the Lahore police have been promoted to the next ranks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that 74 ASIs and 23 constables of the Lahore police have been promoted to the next ranks.

According to details, a promotion board meeting was held under the chair of CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana. SSP (Operations) Sohaib Ashraf, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, and SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry attended the meeting.

Orders for the promotion of 74 ASIs to sub-inspectors and 23 constables to head constables were issued.

The promoted staff belong to various units of Lahore police including operations, Investigation Wings, and Security Division.

During the promotion board, 160 cases of ASI promotions and 64 cases of constable promotions were reviewed.

Notifications for the promotion to the next ranks of the 74 ASIs and 23 constables were issued.

The CCPO congratulated the promoted police personnel and hoped that this would bring further improvement in service delivery.