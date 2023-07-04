74 cases of dog bite reported during Eid holidays at Swabi

As many as 74 cases of dog bite were reported in three major hospitals of district Swabi during holidays of Eid-ul-Azha

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :As many as 74 cases of dog bite were reported in three major hospitals of district Swabi during holidays of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to monthly performance report of three major health facilities, 60 cases of dog bite were reported in Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC), ten were reported in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Topi and four cases were reported in Chota Lahor Hospital.

The number of road mishaps reported in these three hospitals during Eid in 549 while a total of 5111 patients were given medical service during the same period.

As many as 155 children were born during Eid holidays and more than 6000 diagnostic tests were conducted. The number of patients reported in BKMC is 3848 and 697 and 566 patients were reported in Chota Lahore and Topi hospital respectively.

According to a spokesperson for Medical Teaching Institutes Swabi, emergency service remained operational during Eid round the clock for facilitation and assistance of people.