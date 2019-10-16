74 cases registered against traffic violators

The Punjab Highway Patrol registered 74 cases against motorists for violating traffic rules during a crackdown in the last week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol registered 74 cases against motorists for violating traffic rules during a crackdown in the last week.

According to the PHP, a team of PHP impounded 12 motorcycles for using fake registration number plates.

Separately, the team also arrested 15 culprits on fixing prohibited gas cylinder.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Highway Patrol helped 1,339 commuters and removed 258 temporary encroachments.

Meanwhile, the team recovered seven children-Ali Hassan, Ghulam Mustafa, Rukhsana, Ahmad Ali Ahmad Raza, Mubashir Ahmad, Muhammad Jahangir- and reunited with their parents.