74% Construction Work On THQ Potohar Hospital Completed

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 04:41 PM

74% construction work on THQ Potohar hospital completed

Punjab government has completed 74 per cent construction work of Tehsil Headquarter Hospital(THQ) in Potohar Town of the district to help ailing segments of the society

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab government has completed 74 per cent construction work of Tehsil Headquarter Hospital(THQ) in Potohar Town of the district to help ailing segments of the society.

"The Rs.656.028 million health project, inaugurated in September 2017 will hopefully be completed by June next," District Finance and Development Officer Health Dr Ali Ahsan told APP here on Tuesday.

He said that pace of the project, which was scheduled to be completed in two years, was slow due to reasons beyond their control, however, state-of-the-art facility would be ready for the area residents and people of the adjoining localities in 2021.

The Director informed that in first phase the construction of 1st floor has been completed while the flooring of 2nd ,3rd floor besides Mumty,garages,canteen,laundry,boundary wall and residences for officials are being completed for which the provincial government has so far spent Rs 350.2 million.

He said health department was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in rural areas of Rawalpindi and would use all available resources to bring a visible change in the health services.

