74 Criminals Held In Dec

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2024 | 01:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Sargodha police arrested 74 criminals in 122 crackdowns across the District during the last month.

Police said that various police teams conducted raids at various areas and arrested 74 criminals including 20 proclaimed offenders (POs),08 court absconders and 6 murderers.

Police also recovered 1133 liters of liquor, 8.3 kg of hashish, 3.2 kg of heroin, 678 empty bottles, 12 motorcycles, 09 phone and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Faisal Kamran said on the occasion that Police would continue such actions against criminals in future.

