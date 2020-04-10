UrduPoint.com
74 Emergency Relief Cash Centers Established In Different Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 04:10 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :To give relief to the needy families under Ehsas Kafalat Program , 74 Emergency Relief Cash Centers have been established in different areas of the district .

These centers have been set up in government schools and union council offices of the district.

Incharge officers of these centers have been directed to ensure implementation of Corona Preventive Measures specially social distancing while dispursing cash to the needy families .

The police force has been deployed on these centers to ensure peaceful environment and security .

The cash relief centers include 11 in Attock , 15 in tehsil Jand , 08 in tehsil Hasanabdal , 14 in Fatehang , 11 in Pindigheb and and 15 in tehsil Hazro.

