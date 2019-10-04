74 farmers booked over water theft in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Sahianwala police booked 74 farmers on the charge of water theft

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) -: Sahianwala police booked 74 farmers on the charge of water theft.

Police said on Friday that SDO irrigation Junaid Akbar filed a complaint against 74 farmers including Zafar Iqbal etc of Chak No. 135 RB that they altered the water channels from Rakh Branch Canal and irrigated their crops and land illegally.

Police registered a case and started search for the arrest of the accused.