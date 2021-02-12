74 held, drugs & weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Police Friday arrested 74 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raid parties nabbed one proclaimed offender and 14 drug-pushers and recovered 196-litre liquor from them.

The police also held six gamblers with stake money of Rs 46,390.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested five persons and recovered four pistols and a gun from them. Meanwhile, the police also held 48 kite-sellers and seized kites and string rolls from them.