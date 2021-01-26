74 held, drugs weapons seized in faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested 84 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police,the teams conducted raids at various areas and nabbed a proclaimed offender and 11 drug pushers and recovered 1.

9 kg hashish and 71 litres liquor from their possession.

The team held 28 gambles with stake money of Rs 6,310. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 5 persons and recovered 5 pistols from them during the same period.

Meanwhile, the police held 29 kite sellers and seized 4,125 kites and 471 string rolls from them. Further investigation was underway.