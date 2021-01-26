UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

74 Held, Drugs Weapons Seized In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 04:44 PM

74 held, drugs weapons seized in faisalabad

Police on Tuesday arrested 84 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested 84 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police,the teams conducted raids at various areas and nabbed a proclaimed offender and 11 drug pushers and recovered 1.

9 kg hashish and 71 litres liquor from their possession.

The team held 28 gambles with stake money of Rs 6,310. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 5 persons and recovered 5 pistols from them during the same period.

Meanwhile, the police held 29 kite sellers and seized 4,125 kites and 471 string rolls from them. Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Same Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways’ ticket reservation system cra ..

2 minutes ago

Masses reject PDM's narrative: Nadeem Qureshi

12 seconds ago

Quarterly review meetings to help ministries achie ..

15 seconds ago

Iran Approves Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Against C ..

16 seconds ago

Mirpur mass anti-India public rally calls for earl ..

18 seconds ago

Myanmar army raises prospect of coup after voter-f ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.