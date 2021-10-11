74 held during snap checking for having illegal weapons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 74 persons during snap checking during last week and recovered 61 pistols, three Kalashnikovs, six guns, five daggers and 457 rounds.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, Islamabad police have accelerated efforts to nab those persons involved in criminal activities.

Zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs), Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) are conducting snap checking themselves along with police teams to ensure effective policing.

During the last one week, Islamabad police arrested 74 persons during snap checking in last week and recovered 61 pistols, three Kalashnikovs, six guns, five daggers and 457 rounds from them.

The overall snap checking efforts are being monitored by the DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and the purpose is to ensure effective security and protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

Owing these efforts, crime rate is also declining in the city and such endeavors will continue.