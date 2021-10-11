UrduPoint.com

74 Held During Snap Checking For Having Illegal Weapons

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 02:30 PM

74 held during snap checking for having illegal weapons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 74 persons during snap checking during last week and recovered 61 pistols, three Kalashnikovs, six guns, five daggers and 457 rounds.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, Islamabad police have accelerated efforts to nab those persons involved in criminal activities.

Zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs), Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) are conducting snap checking themselves along with police teams to ensure effective policing.

During the last one week, Islamabad police arrested 74 persons during snap checking in last week and recovered 61 pistols, three Kalashnikovs, six guns, five daggers and 457 rounds from them.

The overall snap checking efforts are being monitored by the DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and the purpose is to ensure effective security and protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

Owing these efforts, crime rate is also declining in the city and such endeavors will continue.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police National Accountability Bureau Criminals From

Recent Stories

Arada launches &#039;Kaya&#039; second phase of &# ..

Arada launches &#039;Kaya&#039; second phase of &#039;Massar&#039; project, wort ..

7 minutes ago
 President issues Decree appointing Director-Genera ..

President issues Decree appointing Director-General of UAE Space Agency

8 minutes ago
 Mosque Blast in Afghanistan's North Aimed at Desta ..

Mosque Blast in Afghanistan's North Aimed at Destabilization at New Historic Sta ..

35 minutes ago
 EU Council Extends Sanctions Related to Chemical W ..

EU Council Extends Sanctions Related to Chemical Weapons Until October 16, 2022

42 minutes ago
 OPEC daily basket price stands at $81.56 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $81.56 a barrel Friday

53 minutes ago
 Russia Records 29,409 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 29,409 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.