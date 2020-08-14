74 Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated in merged areas

Like others parts of the country, the 74th independence day of Pakistan was celebrated with great national enthusiasm in all seven merged tribal districts (erstwhile Fata) on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Like others parts of the country, the 74th independence day of Pakistan was celebrated with great national enthusiasm in all seven merged tribal districts (erstwhile Fata) on Friday.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques in all seven tribal districts including South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Orakzai, Kurrum, Khyber, Mohmand and Bajaur of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for progress and prosperity of Pakistan, elimination of coronavirus, independence of all Muslims occupied territories including Indian illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir, eternal peace of all martyrs of Pakistan Movement and all those who laid down lives for defence of Pakistan.

Flags hoisting ceremonies, thanks giving rallies, walks, seminars and cake cutting ceremonies were main features of the historic day.

Impressive flag hoisting ceremonies were held in the headquarters of all tribal districts presided over by the Deputy Commissioners and national anthem were played.

Pakistan came into being on world map on August 14, 1947 within seven years after adoptation of historic Pakistan's Resolution on March 23, 1940.

The Muslims of Subcontinent under the dynamic leadership of Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, had changed the world geography through a peaceful democratic struggle that led to creation of Pakistan 74 years ago today.

Quaid-e-Azam had special love and affection with tribal people for their strong loyality and support during Pakistan Movement as evident from his addresses during his historic visit to Khyber tribal district where he was presented traditional gifts by tribal maliks.

Cake cutting ceremonies, seminars and walks besides poetic Mushairas were held attended by politicians, civil society organizations, public and private departments and educational institutions besides tribal maliks in connection with the day. sports events in connection of Jashin e of Pakistan was held in merged areas.