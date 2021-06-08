74 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :About 74 more persons were were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan, rising the number of total confirmed patients to 25,893 in the province on Monday.

According to Health Directorate Cell Balochistan media coordinator Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 814,308 people had been screened so far. Some 24,481 affected patients had recovered and 290 died , he said.