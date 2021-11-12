74 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

Seventy four (74) new Corona cases confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as four more persons died of the died during last 24 hours in the province, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Friday

With 74 new cases, the total number of active Corona cases has dropped to 1409 while the death toll from the disease has climbed to 5790.

Since last one week, the positivity ratio for Coronavirus is constantly on decline in the province and active cases are also decreasing with the passage of every day.

During the same period 68 patients have also been recovered from the disease, increasing the total number of recovered persons in the province to 71801.

As many as 7789 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 74 (0.95) have been proved positive for Coronavirus.