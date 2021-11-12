UrduPoint.com

74 New Corona Cases Confirmed In KP

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 06:58 PM

74 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

Seventy four (74) new Corona cases confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as four more persons died of the died during last 24 hours in the province, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Seventy four (74) new Corona cases confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as four more persons died of the died during last 24 hours in the province, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Friday.

With 74 new cases, the total number of active Corona cases has dropped to 1409 while the death toll from the disease has climbed to 5790.

Since last one week, the positivity ratio for Coronavirus is constantly on decline in the province and active cases are also decreasing with the passage of every day.

During the same period 68 patients have also been recovered from the disease, increasing the total number of recovered persons in the province to 71801.

As many as 7789 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 74 (0.95) have been proved positive for Coronavirus.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Health leadership gathered to deliberate on health ..

Health leadership gathered to deliberate on health reforms

1 minute ago
 Trader's issues to be resolved on priority: Addl I ..

Trader's issues to be resolved on priority: Addl IGP

1 minute ago
 Conference on Interdisciplinary Approach in Social ..

Conference on Interdisciplinary Approach in Social Sciences starts at Islamia Un ..

1 minute ago
 VC IUB calls on Consul General Japanese Consulate ..

VC IUB calls on Consul General Japanese Consulate in Karachi

1 minute ago
 Commissioner expresses dismay over slow vaccinatio ..

Commissioner expresses dismay over slow vaccination process against COVID-19 in ..

1 minute ago
 First Coworking Network becomes operational under ..

First Coworking Network becomes operational under PITB

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.