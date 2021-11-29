74 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:32 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Monday said that during the last 24 hours, 74 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the province, out of which 60 were reported in Lahore.

In a press statement issued here, he said that four dengue patients were reported from Rawalpindi, three from Kasur, two from Gujranwala, and one each from Faisalabad, Attock, Nankana Sahib, Hafizabad and Sialkot.

He said that so far this year, 143 deaths due to dengue fever had been reported from all over Punjab.

In the last 24 hours, two deaths were reported in Lahore.

Similarly, 25,013 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the province while 17,848 confirmed cases of dengue were reported in Lahore. A total of 824 patients are undergoing treatment across Punjab, out of which 589 are in Lahore hospitals.

In the last 24 hours, 228,284 indoor locations and 52,869 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 180 locations.

In Lahore, 27,558 indoor places and 4,681 outdoor locations were checked for dengue larvae and 157 positive containers were destroyed.

