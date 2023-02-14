UrduPoint.com

74 Nomination Papers For By-election Accepted

Published February 14, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Out of the total of 76 nomination papers filed for by-election on 8 vacant National Assembly Constituencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scheduled on March 16, 2023, 74 nominations have been accepted, said a spokesman of the Provincial Election Commission (PEC) here on Tuesday.

He said that during scrutiny, the nomination papers of Shaukat Bilal Khan, an aspiring candidate from NA-17 Haripur were rejected due to lack of filing income tax returns while the nominations of another aspiring candidate Abdul Rasheed from NA-43 Khyber were rejected on the grounds of not completing two years of the post-retirement.

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nominations could be filed with the concerned Appellate Tribunal till February 16, 2023, which will decide them till February 20, 2023.

The revised list of candidates would be issued on February 21, 2023 while nomination papers can be withdrawn till February 22, 2023, which will be followed by the issuance of the final list of candidates on February 23, 2023 and election symbols will also be allotted to them.

Polling in these 8 National Assembly constituencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held on March 16, 2023. These seats were declared vacant due to the resignations of the PTI legislators.

