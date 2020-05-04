UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

74 Patients Recovered From Coronavirus During Last 24 Hours In Sindh: Murtaza Wahab

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 06:41 PM

74 patients recovered from coronavirus during last 24 hours in Sindh: Murtaza Wahab

As many as 74 more patients of COVID-19 recovered during last 24 hours taking total tally of recovered patients to 1629 in the province, Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab said in a tweet here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :As many as 74 more patients of COVID-19 recovered during last 24 hours taking total tally of recovered patients to 1629 in the province, Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab said in a tweet here on Monday.

He said that 2571 tests were conducted in last 24 hours out of which 417 tested positive for the virus taking the total tally of affected patients to 7882.

Murtaza Wahab said that 137 people across the province lost their battle against the pandemic.

He added that Sindh government has conducted in total 66623 tests for the virus till date.

Related Topics

Sindh Government

Recent Stories

Al Owais highlights directives of leadership to dr ..

12 minutes ago

Former Test Cricketer Atta-ur-Rehman breaks silenc ..

29 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority set up RUDA for encou ..

6 seconds ago

Rescue 1122 pays tributes to martyrs' colleagues o ..

7 seconds ago

EU hosts virus telethon, seeking first 7.5 bn euro ..

9 seconds ago

Usman Dar meets PML-Q leader Saleem Baryar

12 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.