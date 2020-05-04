74 patients recovered from coronavirus during last 24 hours in Sindh: Murtaza Wahab

As many as 74 more patients of COVID-19 recovered during last 24 hours taking total tally of recovered patients to 1629 in the province, Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab said in a tweet here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :As many as 74 more patients of COVID-19 recovered during last 24 hours taking total tally of recovered patients to 1629 in the province, Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab said in a tweet here on Monday.

He said that 2571 tests were conducted in last 24 hours out of which 417 tested positive for the virus taking the total tally of affected patients to 7882.

Murtaza Wahab said that 137 people across the province lost their battle against the pandemic.

He added that Sindh government has conducted in total 66623 tests for the virus till date.