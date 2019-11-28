74 percent employed Pakistanis claim to be satisfied with their jobs

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carriedout by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 74% employed Pakistanis claim to besatisfied with their jobs

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th November, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carriedout by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 74% employed Pakistanis claim to besatisfied with their jobs.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces wasasked, "Are you satisfied with your job?" Inresponse, 41% employed Pakistanis say that they are very satisfied, 33% say they aresomewhat satisfied, 16% say they are neithersatisfied nor dissatisfied, 8% claim to be somewhat dissatisfied and only 3% say they are verydissatisfied with their job.