74 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 74 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 74,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.3 million fine was imposed on power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.