74 profiteers arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar on Tuesday arrested 74 shopkeepers during a crackdown on profiteers.

The arrested shopkeepers included fruit and vegetable sellers, milk sellers, grocers and bakers (nanbais). District administration has hinted to initiate legal proceedings against them.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Captain (Retd), Khalid Mahmood, the officers of district administration conducted raids in various bazaars within jurisdiction of their areas and arrested 74 shopkeepers for profiteering, lack of official price list, selling under-weight roti and unhygienic conditions.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed administrative officers for paying consecutive visits to bazaars and taking indiscriminate action against profiteerswithout showing leniency.