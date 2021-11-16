UrduPoint.com

74 Profiteers Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 06:52 PM

74 profiteers arrested

District administration Peshawar on Tuesday arrested 74 shopkeepers during a crackdown on profiteers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar on Tuesday arrested 74 shopkeepers during a crackdown on profiteers.

The arrested shopkeepers included fruit and vegetable sellers, milk sellers, grocers and bakers (nanbais). District administration has hinted to initiate legal proceedings against them.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Captain (Retd), Khalid Mahmood, the officers of district administration conducted raids in various bazaars within jurisdiction of their areas and arrested 74 shopkeepers for profiteering, lack of official price list, selling under-weight roti and unhygienic conditions.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed administrative officers for paying consecutive visits to bazaars and taking indiscriminate action against profiteerswithout showing leniency.

Related Topics

Peshawar Price

Recent Stories

38,018 vehicles with tinted glasses fined

38,018 vehicles with tinted glasses fined

38 seconds ago
 Poultry control shed looted

Poultry control shed looted

40 seconds ago
 Plastic whale highlights threat to Cameroon's coas ..

Plastic whale highlights threat to Cameroon's coast

41 seconds ago
 Global energy Ministers convene at first official ..

Global energy Ministers convene at first official COP26 Panel at ADIPEC 2021

38 minutes ago
 FESCO Issues power shutdown schedule for Sargodha

FESCO Issues power shutdown schedule for Sargodha

44 seconds ago
 NATO chief calls Russian satellite strike 'reckles ..

NATO chief calls Russian satellite strike 'reckless'

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.