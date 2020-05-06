74 Punjab Highway Patrol officials get prizes

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 07:27 PM

Cash prizes and commendation certificates were distributed among 74 officials of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Cash prizes and commendation certificates were distributed among 74 officials of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region.

Additional IG Patrolling Capt (Retd) Malik Zafar Iqbal Awan distributed prizes and certificates in a ceremony held at SSP Patrolling Faisalabad office here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional IG Patrolling said the PHP police were playing a significant role in controlling crimes at highway roads by taking prompt action against highwaymen.

Due to continuous patrolling by the PHP police, a sufficient decrease in crimes at road had been observed in Faisalabad.

Earlier, he distributed prizes and certificates among 7 sub inspectors, 8 assistant sub inspectors and 59 head constables and constables.

Later, SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Chaudhry Farooq Ahmad Hundal presented souvenir to Additional IG Patrolling Capt (Retd) Malik Zafar Iqbal Awan.

