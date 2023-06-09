UrduPoint.com

74 Retailers Penalised For Profiteering

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates, during inspection of prices of edible items in various markets, detained 74 shopkeepers/ vendors involved in overcharging consumers in the district on Friday.

The magistrates imposed Rs 97,000 fine on them and warned several others to sell commodities according to the government price lists; otherwise, get ready to face legal action, said a spokesperson for the district administration.

