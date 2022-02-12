74 retrieved state land sites to be auctioned:Commissioner

Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed said that 74 retrieved state land sites would be auctioned to get revenue from the land

Presiding over a meeting with all deputy commissioners of the region here on Saturday, the commissioner said that revenue would be generated through auction of the state land retrieved from the land grabbers.

He said that the revenue would be spent on the projects of public welfare.

Dr Irshad Ahmed said that 21 state land sites from Multan, 14 from Vehari, 28 from Khanewal and 11 from district Lodhran would be auctioned.

He directed deputy commissioners to speed up process for auction and asked to issue schedule of auction after getting NOC from the concerned departments.

He also directed officers to continue crackdown against grabbers of state land and seize crops cultivated illegally on the state land.