74 road schemes approved by Sugarcane Development Cess Committee

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) A review meeting of the Divisional Sugarcane Development Cess Committee was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Khurram Parvez, the Director of Development Bahawalpur, Deputy Director Development, Deputy Director food, representatives from the Agriculture Department, and representatives from the relevant sugar mills, along with farmer representatives.

During the meeting, 74 road schemes were approved for District Rahim Yar Khan with an estimated cost of 3 billion rupees. These include 25 road schemes costing 1 billion rupees funded by JDW Sugar Mills, 4 road schemes costing 420 million rupees funded by Ittehad Sugar Mills, 12 road schemes with an estimated cost of 640 million rupees funded by Hamza Sugar Mills, 12 road schemes costing 420 million rupees funded by Rahim Yar Khan Sugar Mills, and 2 road schemes costing 100 million rupees funded by Chaudhry Sugar Mills, along with 19 road schemes approved from a savings fund of 580 million rupees.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen instructed the relevant officials to ensure that development work is completed within the stipulated time and to maintain transparency by regularly conducting field visits. She stated that the funds from the Sugar Cane Development Cess Committee would help improve the quality of roads for the transportation of sugarcane and enhance its delivery.