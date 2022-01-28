74 shopkeepers fined

(@FahadShabbir)

The price control magistrates caught 74 shopkeepers red handed for selling edible items at exorbitant rates to consumers here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates caught 74 shopkeepers red handed for selling edible items at exorbitant rates to consumers here on Friday.

They visited various markets and bazaars and checked prices of edible itemsand imposed a fine of Rs 123,000 on violators.