74 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fine on 74 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering during past 12 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said on Sunday that price control magistrates inspected 897 shops in different markets and bazaars and found 74 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging and imposed a total fine of Rs105,000 on them.