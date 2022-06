(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs139,000 on retailers for selling edible items at exorbitant rates in various markets as well as bazaars of the district here on Monday.

The teams conducted 884 inspections and checked prices of wheat flour, chicken, fruits and vegetables and imposed fine on 74 shopkeepers.