74 suspects arrested from Kohat, Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :At least 74 suspected persons including facilitators of terrorists were arrested during search operations in different areas of Kohat and Mardan on Thursday.

According to information provided by police, fifty suspects were arrested from different areas of district Kohat while twenty four suspects including five facilitators of terrorists and two proclaimed offenders were taken into custody from Mardan.

Arms and ammunitions were also recovered from some of the arrested accused.

Cases were registered at respective police stations against them and further investigation was kicked off.