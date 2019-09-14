UrduPoint.com
74 Suspects Arrested, Over 2 Kg Charas Recovered In Karachi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 08:42 PM

The West zone Police-Karachi have arrested 74 suspects and recovered 2.770 kilograms Charas from them during the last 24 hours in routine patrolling and snap checking here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :The West zone Police-Karachi have arrested 74 suspects and recovered 2.770 kilograms Charas from them during the last 24 hours in routine patrolling and snap checking here.

The police have recovered eight pistols, one maouzer, 24 live rounds, 2.

770 kilogram Charas, one bottle liquor, nine mobile phones, Rs 1000 cash, one rickshaw loaded with 81 kilogram betel nuts, two vehicles, one motorcycle, one water tanker and different types of gutka/mawa (chewing tobacco), said a spokesperson to the DIG west on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the South zone Police have arrested 27 suspects and recovered 9510 gram charas during the last 24 hours from its jurisdiction here.

The police have recovered three pistols, nine live rounds, five kg gutka /mawa, one motorcycle, one rickshaw, one car, 75 kg betel nuts, one pick up Suzuki, one taxi, 120 packets one to one gutka, said a spokesperson to the DIG south on Saturday.

